Carhartt - Minimal Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
When creating a design, special attention should be paid to the user interface. The design should not be very cluttered and overloaded
We want to share with you a mobile responsive design for the Carhartt project.
***
evgenshushkevich@gmail.com