Abdullah Jubayer

Barakah بركة Kufi Arabic Calligraphy Logo Design

Abdullah Jubayer
Abdullah Jubayer
  • Save
Barakah بركة Kufi Arabic Calligraphy Logo Design kufi logo kufi modern kufi kufi calligraphy brand identity modern arabic logo modern arabic calligraphy calligraphy arabic typography arabic logo الخط-الحر الخط العربي minimal arabic calligraphy calligraphy artist
Download color palette

Barakah بركة Kufi Arabic Calligraphy Logo Design || بركة تصميم شعار بالخط الكوفي العربي
FOR FULL PROJECT CLICK HERE

CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
jubayerdcd@gmail.com
----
Follow me on
Behance
Instagram

Thank You.

Abdullah Jubayer
Abdullah Jubayer

More by Abdullah Jubayer

View profile
    • Like