Soccer Bet App - Autopicks

Soccer Bet App - Autopicks
Hey guys, how do you like the neat user experience design for these 3 screens for autopicks. I had a lot of information to work with on this page and did a lot of design thinking to come through with this outcome. Hope you like it.

