Mildan: floral studio, main page animation

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
In 2020, I set myself the goal of making several new ambitious projects for my portfolio. In the process I wanted to put web animation techniques into practice. This concept was made for the polish floral studio MILDAN. This is My very first attempts in After effects.
What do you think?
Let me know in comments 😊
Thanks for watching!
------------------------------------
Available for project Send Email
Behance | Instagram | Facebook
Press 💗 to show love (: