Day 15/100
Cloths' E-Store
Hey Guys!!
This is my entry on the @Ui.Squirrel page's Squirrels Challenge on Instagram. And this is Cloth's E-Store App. I've taken 100 days of UI Challenge.
What are your thoughts? Let me know in the comments.
Thank You!!