Adi Chakravarty

Google UX Design Certificate Submission

Google UX Design Certificate Submission ux ui wireframes mobile ui dark mode material design movie app google ux design
  1. Project Thumb App 53.png
  2. App Mockups 58.png
  3. Dribbble Shot #23.png
  4. Dribbble Shot #8.png
  5. App Mockups 63.png
  6. My Movie 6j 2.mp4

This is an app that I designed as part of the Google UX Design Professional Certificate. Check out the complete case study by downloading the slide deck attached with this post.

If you enjoyed this upload, tap the ❤️ button above or press the "L" button on your desktop keyboard.

Thanks!!

Cine Vista Case Study.pdf
3 MB
