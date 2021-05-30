Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sanskruti Shahu

Glassmorphism - Login and Signup UI

Sanskruti Shahu
Sanskruti Shahu
  • Save
Glassmorphism - Login and Signup UI ui design glassmorphism glass effect glass figma mobile ui sign in sign up signup login page login ui design
Download color palette

Hey there!!
This is my very first design of login and signup ui.

Hope you all like it !!

Eager to hear your thoughts and comments !!
Feel free to share your views on this.

Your likes and feedback will encourage me to do more good stuffs. So, If you like it. Press "L" and also follow me for more designs.

Sanskruti Shahu
Sanskruti Shahu
Like