Friends Location Tracker

During the next 20 days, I will challenge myself to make an application design every day and post it on my profile as well as on my dribble account. the designs that I am going to make do not belong to any available challenge, but only ideas that I could think of and that I would like to achieve in my own way. The goal of this challenge, is to practice even more making designs in a short time and to have content to share with you constantly. I hope I will inspire you for your next project.
For this first app, i wanted to create a mobile app that shows you where your friends are and to share your position with them it's a quite simple concept to start this journey. Hope you like it! Give me your feedback in comments!
Need work to be done? Write to me here: uiuxken@gmail.com