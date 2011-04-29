Five Years

this is my addition to the Kickstarter project by Matt & Matt. today I've been married to my beautiful wife for 5 years! I couldn't have asked for a better woman!

If you're a lover of type fund; this Kickstarter Project: http://t.co/xINYLjN

This is a awesome project by Matt Braun & Matt Griffin to make New Digital Fonts from Rare Letterpress Wood Type.

More on Dribbble here: http://drbl.in/bdUh

I thought we could show our support and GET THIS PROJECT FUNDED with a REBOUND.

1) Download the font "Fatboy Husky Beta" they created as a beta font (Link above)

2) Use your favorite textures and font pairings to create an awesome shot

3) REBOUND it and get your friends to do the same

4) Show them what you've done: @brainvsbraun and @elefontpress using the hash tag #FatboyHusky

PS: Remember to add the link to the project in your rebound:

http://t.co/xINYLjN