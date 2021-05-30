Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lecreativegraphics

CHARCOAL GRILL LOGO DESIGN

Lecreativegraphics
Lecreativegraphics
  • Save
CHARCOAL GRILL LOGO DESIGN charcoal logodesign graphic logos illustrator logodesignerforhire graphicdesigninspiration logodesignworldwide logoworlddesigners logomaker graphicdesign
Download color palette

Is a döner/kebab store, located in Turkey.
A badge was made with grill integrated into the
logo, with an industrial look.

The main font used was a grungy bold sans serif.
Black was the main color used, to indicate grungy
vintage style.

Lecreativegraphics
Lecreativegraphics

More by Lecreativegraphics

View profile
    • Like