HR Managment Dashboard

The concept is a screen with tasks that are done by an employee. To organize and present information in a digestible way, we used a card-based design so that HR or manager can quickly scan the information. We also used negative space, which helped frame our cards and leave the design minimalistic. By adding some bright accents, and illustrations we found a way to keep the concept interface from looking dull.
So, what do you think about it? Share your thoughts below, and don’t forget to press ❤️ to share your love with us.
Creadit:
UI/UX by Cuong Vu