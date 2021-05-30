Cloth Donation App

Trending designs to inspire you
D-GVBACK was created to enable users donate their used clothes with ease and without hassle.
With D-GVBACK, users can schedule their donation pick ups, track donations and also donate to charity centres closest to them.