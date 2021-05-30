Trending designs to inspire you
This is a logo of IEEE INNOVATION NATION Logo.
For every idea that needs a platform to showcase its worth, IEEE Innovation Nation is the competition for it. Disparity between resource distribution has seen entrepreneurs in countries with a low GDP getting less opportunities. Not every country has a Silicon-Valley. Lack of guidance or finances should never be the reason to shut down the entrepreneur inside you. IEEE Innovation Nation is organized to address this by providing you with guidance, mentorship and finances to take your idea or product to the next level.
Link - https://in.ieee.org/