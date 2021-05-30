Branding & Packaging Design for Mythra 👝

Mythra — Manipulation of Simplicity

Mythra started production in a boutique workshop in Istanbul that offers meticulous craftsmanship in 2019. The brand's designer combined his passion and curiosity with the bag with the understanding of quality materials, craftsmanship and presentation and created his first collection.

The collection called "Manipulation of Simplicity", which was created using manipulative fabric techniques, was inspired by the magic mushrooms presented by the society called Mythras Cult. All pieces of the collection are named after various types of mushrooms.

The Mythra brand aims to provide its users with designs that are simple and magical.

You can see the whole project from my Behance.

Photo Credit: Subbstudio

Thanks!