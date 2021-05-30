Greenery Veggies Landing Page

Greenery Veggies are a company focused on vegetarians and eco-friendly growing. This is a redesign of their landing page.

Leave your feedback and show some love :)

-------------------------------------------------

Dribbble - https://dribbble.com/shashi_r

Behance - http://www.behance.net/shashi_r

Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/in/shashikala-rathnayaka/

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/shashirathnayakaa/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/shashikala__r/