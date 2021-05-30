Kanhaiya Sharma

MangoCrypt - Logo design

MangoCrypt - Logo design typography branding logo trends 2021 code tech fintech startup morse code fruit mango ubuntu wordmark vector symbol icon mark logotype logo designer modern logo logo design logo
MangoCrypt 🥭 👨‍💻

Logo exploration 1 for an upcoming tech Blog
MangoCrypt Brand name is made of 2 words Mango and Crypt. To create this logo mark we used morse code to encrypt MANGO Word and combined that with Mango shape.

