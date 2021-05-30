Doodle By Meg

Favor the Kind Window Design

Favor the Kind Window Design mushrooms 70s 60s store window store design window display window design windows mushroom rainbow procreate vintage lettering typography drawing illustration design
I designed these store windows and sweatshirt for Favor the Kind in Dallas, TX.

Copyright of all these designs belongs to the artist (Meghan Wallace or Doodle by Meg LLC) and may not be reproduced by anyone other than the artist for sale or any other commercial use. In accordance with Intellectual Property Policies my designs have been created using my own process and personal references. With that said if you like my style and are interested in commission design work feel free to email me!

Hi! I'm Meghan and I like to make things.
