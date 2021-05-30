Vitaliy Dorozhko

Task Manager

Task Manager task management interface mobile apps to do list task manager task calendar app mobile design mobile app design app design uiux ui ux mobile ui mobile app mobile
Guys, hello everyone🤘

Made a concept for a task management application. I will be glad to your likes and comments 🥰

My instagram - https://www.instagram.com/offdesignarea/

