Neqhar Besharat

Neumorphic UI Design for Petti

Neqhar Besharat
Neqhar Besharat
Neumorphic UI Design for Petti xd adobexd neumorphic design neumorphic uxui dog vector illustration pet mobile ui mobile design minimal application app design app android ux ui design
Hi There,
This is a Neumorphic UI Design for a Pet Shop Application. Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

Totally designed with Adobe XD

Thanks to dear VAGO for brilliant 3D dog illustration:
https://dribbble.com/V-a-g-o

Neqhar Besharat
Neqhar Besharat

