Uber Redesign - Free XD Template

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Uber is the app you use to get a ride in minutes. It allows to tap request and a driver's there. By taking Uber, you can help your community reduce traffic and take cars off the road.
Download Link :
https://www.behance.net/gallery/120505691/Uber-App-Redesign-Free-XD-Template