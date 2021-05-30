Credit card design for Open Bank

Trending designs to inspire you
I was looking for a new position at the beginning of the year and made a test assignment for Open Bank.
Project goal was to develop a credit card design, an envelope, and an advertising poster, to leave existing guidelines and be creative.
I analyzed the design of the current Open Bank brand cards and came up with a solution that meets the current trends in graphic design. I used a transparent plastic technique in the card design. I decided to make the envelope design in a non-standard format, choosing a square. Also, I used a holographic effect in the branding of the envelope.
Thanks for watching!
