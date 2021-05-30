Ania Chebysheva

Credit card design for Open Bank

Credit card design for Open Bank finance card package poster envelope graphic design bank card design credit cards credit card creditcard card credit
I was looking for a new position at the beginning of the year and made a test assignment for Open Bank.

Project goal was to develop a credit card design, an envelope, and an advertising poster, to leave existing guidelines and be creative.

I analyzed the design of the current Open Bank brand cards and came up with a solution that meets the current trends in graphic design. I used a transparent plastic technique in the card design. I decided to make the envelope design in a non-standard format, choosing a square. Also, I used a holographic effect in the branding of the envelope.

