Radovan Tucek

Food & Drink App

Radovan Tucek
Radovan Tucek
Hire Me
  • Save
Food & Drink App order delivery lunch food and drink restaurant drink food mobile ui app design simple minimal mobile app mobile app clean ux ui
Food & Drink App order delivery lunch food and drink restaurant drink food mobile ui app design simple minimal mobile app mobile app clean ux ui
Download color palette
  1. Screen_01.png
  2. Screen_01_Intro.png

👋 About
Hello guys. After 1 year, I am finally back. I want to share with you the food & drink app with attractive patterns. Hope you like it. Don't forget to add 💗 and follow me.

🔥 2600+ followers
This month I reached 2600 followers, it's a great number. Thank you guys for following me. Hopefully, I will create more design shots that will be an inspiration for you.

💌 Get in touch
Say hi at radovan.tucek@gmail.com

Radovan Tucek
Radovan Tucek
UX/UI Designer. Open for project or collab 👋
Hire Me

More by Radovan Tucek

View profile
    • Like