👋 About

Hello guys. After 1 year, I am finally back. I want to share with you the food & drink app with attractive patterns. Hope you like it. Don't forget to add 💗 and follow me.

🔥 2600+ followers

This month I reached 2600 followers, it's a great number. Thank you guys for following me. Hopefully, I will create more design shots that will be an inspiration for you.

💌 Get in touch

Say hi at radovan.tucek@gmail.com