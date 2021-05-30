Trading Wallet

One of the most discussed and "hype" financial topics are cryptocurrencies and the stock market growth.

The Loft project let us dive in both. This is an advanced leverage trading platform offering a wide variety of Bitcoin-based CFDs with both buy and sell positions.

The platform was designed to meet the key needs of modern crypto investors: clarity, ease of use, low entry threshold for new users.

🙏🏻 Special thanks to Gorazdo studio for the opportunity to design the wallet page.

Mail | Telegram