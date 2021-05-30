Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
ECHREZA

Bluebot 🤖

ECHREZA
ECHREZA
  • Save
Bluebot 🤖 character design robot bot character blender illustration design 3d
Download color palette

Hey there,

This is Bluebot 🤖 3D Character Illustration done for Iranserver.com

It is all made in Blender.

If you liked it, consider pressing an "L", Thank You ❤

If I can help you with your projects, email me at:
echreza@gmail.com

You can find me in Instagram: ECHREZA

View all tags
Posted on May 30, 2021
ECHREZA
ECHREZA

More by ECHREZA

View profile
    • Like