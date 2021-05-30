Property Search Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi,
This is just a simple User Interface for a property searchengine. User can search and buy or rent the property.
Thanks for stoping by and have a look. Please click the like button in case you find it a good User Interface and Visual.
Have a Good Day.