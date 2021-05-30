Sankalpa Chakraborty

Digital painting on photoshop - First try

Digital painting on photoshop - First try cityscape digital illustration digital painting digital art model korea anime kpop photoshop illustration design
Truth: I can't paint eyes
What I say: keeping the eyes white symbolize mystery and supernatural power

