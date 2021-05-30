Vincenzo Sole

Hello dribbble! 3D Glassmorphism Card UI

Hello dribbble! 3D Glassmorphism Card UI motion uiinspiration uitrend uidesing uidesign 3danimation cardui hellodribbble glassmorphism ui
Hi dribbblers 👋

I'm finally on Dribbble, I'm very excited for this!
Thank you @Human for the invite 🙂

For the 3D animation card click here
Hope you like it ❤️

Stay tuned and follow me for upcoming shots.
Let the game begin! 💪

