Cover art and brand assets for podcast show

In 2019, my colleagues began recording a podcast on mental health and psychotherapy. I was offered to make a cover. Over time, this initiative has grown into a large educational project that includes lectures, a telegram channel, a podcast and a large community. I continue to lead this project as an art director and graphic designer until now.
View cover on Apple Podcasts.
