Tanooshi Digital Studio

Smile Pud - Ecommerce Landing Page

Tanooshi Digital Studio
Tanooshi Digital Studio
  • Save
Smile Pud - Ecommerce Landing Page donut shop cake shop branding concept packaging brand identity desserts bakery packaging eccomerce landingpage bakery branding web ui ux branding logo illustration design
Download color palette

Hello, fam!

Presenting SMILE PUD - a Dessert Shop I created a simple but bubbly landing page for smile pud. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! :)

Did you like this post? Don't forget to press L and share this with your friends. Follow us for more.

Ready to create your dream brand? Email us at tanooshi.studio@gmail.com

We'd love to hear from you.

Socials:
IG: www.instagram.com/tanooshi.studio
FB: www.facebook.com/tanooshi.studio
Behance: www.behance.net/tanooshi-studio
More links: www.linktr.ee/tanooshi.studio

Tanooshi Digital Studio
Tanooshi Digital Studio

More by Tanooshi Digital Studio

View profile
    • Like