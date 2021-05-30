📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Download Here
Football European Cup Flyer is a print flyer template for basically any soccer and football purposes, though it is initially meant for a european competition. The date can be edited at any time and the collection of flags included in the flyer can also either edited or completed according to needs, so that this is not only restricted to national teams and can be used for worldwide competitions and tournaments, whether they are professional or amateur ones. This football oriented flyer is meant for bar, pub, club, cultural or sport center or any other place where soccer games are being showed. This template can also be used for online broadcasting, too. It can be used for any promotional use
THIS YEAR’S Euro Cup EVENT NATIONAL FLAGS ARE INCLUDED AND SHOWED WITH COLORS FOR EACH GROUP and organized alphabetically , too
Fully organized, layered and named
Fully and easily editable if needed.
Print Ready, CMYK colors
Bleeding guidelines and the help file with used fonts are included.
Used fonts
Aller Display:
https://fonts.adobe.com/fonts/aller-display
Bebas Neue:
http://www.dafont.com/bebas-neue.font
Code light:
https://www.dafont.com/code.font
Helvetica Neue Light:
https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/linotype/neue-helvetica/
size
5.8x5.8