Football European Cup Flyer is a print flyer template for basically any soccer and football purposes, though it is initially meant for a european competition. The date can be edited at any time and the collection of flags included in the flyer can also either edited or completed according to needs, so that this is not only restricted to national teams and can be used for worldwide competitions and tournaments, whether they are professional or amateur ones. This football oriented flyer is meant for bar, pub, club, cultural or sport center or any other place where soccer games are being showed. This template can also be used for online broadcasting, too. It can be used for any promotional use

THIS YEAR’S Euro Cup EVENT NATIONAL FLAGS ARE INCLUDED AND SHOWED WITH COLORS FOR EACH GROUP and organized alphabetically , too

Fully organized, layered and named

Fully and easily editable if needed.

Print Ready, CMYK colors

Bleeding guidelines and the help file with used fonts are included.

Used fonts

Aller Display:

https://fonts.adobe.com/fonts/aller-display

Bebas Neue:

http://www.dafont.com/bebas-neue.font

Code light:

https://www.dafont.com/code.font

Helvetica Neue Light:

https://www.myfonts.com/fonts/linotype/neue-helvetica/

size

5.8x5.8