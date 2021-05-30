Kirtee Shingan

Furniture App Design

Kirtee Shingan
Kirtee Shingan
  • Save
Furniture App Design adobe after effects adobe aftereffects adobe photoshop cc adobe xd furniture app ui app design furniture app ui design app ui
Download color palette

Hello everyone!

This is my exploration for furniture app screens. Don't forget to Like and feel free to drop a comment.

________

Follow me on www.instagram.com/thebug.space

Kirtee Shingan
Kirtee Shingan

More by Kirtee Shingan

View profile
    • Like