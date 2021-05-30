Maliha Noor

Bumbo & Buddies.

Maliha Noor
Maliha Noor
  • Save
Bumbo & Buddies. emotion icon set brand identity brand design branding brand logotype emoji icons logos 2021 logo design logodesign iconography icon logo icon design illustration design colors
Download color palette

Logo
Project- Bumbo & Buddies.
Brand Identity/Visual Identity
Available for Hire.
Contact- malihabnoor@gmail.com
Link to Project- www.behance.net/malihabnoor

Maliha Noor
Maliha Noor

More by Maliha Noor

View profile
    • Like