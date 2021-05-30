designer M

Landing page web design

designer M
designer M
  • Save
Landing page web design branding design ui web
Download color palette

Hello, guys!

Today I made an exploratory design about the Bootcamp Landing Page. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! :)

Don't forget to press (L)

View all tags
Posted on May 30, 2021
designer M
designer M

More by designer M

View profile
    • Like