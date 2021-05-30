Ika Margania
Bold Monkey

შიში - Fear / Typography

Ika Margania
Bold Monkey
Ika Margania for Bold Monkey
Hire Us
  • Save
შიში - Fear / Typography georgia art logo graphic design poster art branding type georgian fear letters boldmonkey print poster typogaphy
შიში - Fear / Typography georgia art logo graphic design poster art branding type georgian fear letters boldmonkey print poster typogaphy
შიში - Fear / Typography georgia art logo graphic design poster art branding type georgian fear letters boldmonkey print poster typogaphy
შიში - Fear / Typography georgia art logo graphic design poster art branding type georgian fear letters boldmonkey print poster typogaphy
შიში - Fear / Typography georgia art logo graphic design poster art branding type georgian fear letters boldmonkey print poster typogaphy
შიში - Fear / Typography georgia art logo graphic design poster art branding type georgian fear letters boldmonkey print poster typogaphy
შიში - Fear / Typography georgia art logo graphic design poster art branding type georgian fear letters boldmonkey print poster typogaphy
შიში - Fear / Typography georgia art logo graphic design poster art branding type georgian fear letters boldmonkey print poster typogaphy
Download color palette
  1. Red-min.png
  2. Green-min.png
  3. Orange-min.png
  4. Purple-min.png
  5. Colour Mix.png
  6. BW1-min.png
  7. BW2-min.png
  8. All together-min.png

Hey,

Just experimenting with the Georgian letters. It is a custom Georgian type.

I think that a red colour suits to the topic the best. Do you agree?🤔

I would be happy to hear your feedback.

Cheers!

Instagram

Bold Monkey
Bold Monkey
Think bold.
Hire Us

More by Bold Monkey

View profile
    • Like