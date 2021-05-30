Michele Sogari

Profile Settings Background

Michele Sogari
Michele Sogari
  • Save
Profile Settings Background settings ui web dailyui uidesign figma design daily ui app ux ui
Download color palette

My return to Daily UI with day number 6.
This is my shot for the User Profile challenge.
Made with Figma.
Any feedback and suggestion is highly appreaciated.

View all tags
Posted on May 30, 2021
Michele Sogari
Michele Sogari

More by Michele Sogari

View profile
    • Like