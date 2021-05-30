Landing page is a reflection of business in the online world. During the visit, it informs the user on two levels:

🧠 rational (Can this company help me?)

🤍 emotional (Does the company share my values? Would it be comfortable to solve my issue with this service?)

The landing owner has only seconds to answer these questions. A bright, minimalistic landing page does not overload with information, but attracts attention and makes people curious at the same time.

As research shows, the fewer information users have, the more they are inclined to provide their personal data. Users that do not have any information on the service, its value or how their personal data will be used tended to convert more. By contrast, users who are exposed to this information are less inclined to convert.

“Less is more”.

