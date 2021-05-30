Hello, guys!

It is a mockup for DM6 Holey Duo mouse one of the product of Company, which provides equipment for gamers.

✔️ Target audience: gamers.

✔️ Usage: for promotion on digital platforms.

At this mockup I had used some gaming graphic such as: picture of targeting, animated soldier with the gun. Black background create feeling that you are watching at sniper scope. Colors of sign and button combines with the soldier's camouflage to create some military atmosphere.

✔️ Marketing: I had used gaming slang for title and call to action - button with cursor on it, imitating real action of ordering the product.



