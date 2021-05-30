Amirul Aqid

ROAD TO 10K Energy Drink

ROAD TO 10K Energy Drink
Can't you feel the anxiety in the air? Stop being afraid, embrace the darkness inside you and stare back into the abyss.

On 29 May 2021 total number of confirmed covid-19 cases in Malaysia is 9,020. Will we reach 10,000?

