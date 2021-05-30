Philippe Audibert Paris Landing Page Redesign

Trending designs to inspire you
Philippe Audibert is an accessory brand from Paris.
I made this as an e-commerce landing page design exploration for my very first personal desktop UX/UI design project.
The reason for redesigning this is that I noticed there wasn't an official Japanese website considering it's a well-known accessory brand in Japan. I figured it was a good idea to make an official website for consumers to know more about the brand and the products they offer.
Feedback greatly appreciated!
For business opportunities, please e-mail me at:
nicoldedls.ec@gmail.com