Philippe Audibert Paris Landing Page Redesign

Philippe Audibert is an accessory brand from Paris.

I made this as an e-commerce landing page design exploration for my very first personal desktop UX/UI design project.

The reason for redesigning this is that I noticed there wasn't an official Japanese website considering it's a well-known accessory brand in Japan. I figured it was a good idea to make an official website for consumers to know more about the brand and the products they offer.

Feedback greatly appreciated!

For business opportunities, please e-mail me at:

nicoldedls.ec@gmail.com