Rafij Rahman Rohan

Segamy: Letter S Modern Geometric Logo Design

Rafij Rahman Rohan
Rafij Rahman Rohan
Hire Me
  • Save
Segamy: Letter S Modern Geometric Logo Design
Segamy: Letter S Modern Geometric Logo Design
Segamy: Letter S Modern Geometric Logo Design
Segamy: Letter S Modern Geometric Logo Design
Download color palette
  1. Letter-S-Modern-Geometric-Logo-Design.jpg
  2. Letter-S-Modern-Geometric-Logo-Design-2.jpg
  3. Letter-S-Modern-Geometric-Logo-Design-3.jpg
  4. Letter-S-Modern-Geometric-Logo-Design-4.jpg

Hello, I'm excited to share with you guys my first ever project here on Dribbble. Modern letter S logo design concept from archives, constructed out of 4 simple shapes. Let me know your thoughts about this logo in the comments.

---------

Contact for freelance work!

- Email: hello@rafijrahman.com

- WhatsApp/Telegram: +8801964474563

Let's connect!

Website | Behance | Instagram | Linkedin | Facebook | Pinterest

Rafij Rahman Rohan
Rafij Rahman Rohan
Hello 👋, I design logos that create impact. Let's talk 💬
Hire Me

More by Rafij Rahman Rohan

View profile
    • Like