Razaur Rahman

eCommerce Mobile App UI Kit

Razaur Rahman
Razaur Rahman
  • Save
eCommerce Mobile App UI Kit
Download color palette

Bizcart is an eCommerce App UI kit. We crafted carefully all possible features related to Food Delivery Mobile App.
It contains 77 screens totally. Each screen is fully customizable, easy to use, and carefully layered and organized in Adobe XD

Full Project View
https://themeforest.net/item/bizcart-ecommerce-mobile-app-ui-kit/31310300?s_rank=8

Razaur Rahman
Razaur Rahman

More by Razaur Rahman

View profile
    • Like