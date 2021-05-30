Shihab | Logo designer

FD letter logo. Modern logo

Shihab | Logo designer
Shihab | Logo designer
Hire Me
  • Save
FD letter logo. Modern logo
Download color palette

Hello Everyone 👋🏻
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow @Shihsb2022

I would love to hear your feedback on this design. Thank you!

Contact for freelance work:
-----------------------
gmail: mdshihabuddin2022@gmail.com
WhatsApp : +8801303838387
Skype : live:.6f59b87193382b09

Shihab | Logo designer
Shihab | Logo designer
Logo & Brand Identity Designer
Hire Me

More by Shihab | Logo designer

View profile
    • Like