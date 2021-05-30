Marchel Hadi

WIGZ Logo

Marchel Hadi
Marchel Hadi
  • Save
WIGZ Logo
Download color palette

(UNUSED LOGO - FOR SALE)
- Available for sale at Logoground : https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=510893
------------------------------
This logo is made with a luxurious concept. Consisting of the initials of the letters W or W and S with love / spade symbol. Inside this logo there is also a symbol of love to describe sincerity. Suitable for any company.
-----------------------------
My Service is available for worldwide
Looking for a graphic designer ? Just contact me on :
email : marchelhadis@gmail.com
instagram : instagram.com/logoby.mh

Hope we can work together :D

Marchel Hadi
Marchel Hadi

More by Marchel Hadi

View profile
    • Like