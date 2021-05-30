hellosongbom

Eisler Memorial Hospital 2

hellosongbom
hellosongbom
  • Save
Eisler Memorial Hospital 2 3d render animeart art direction anime naoki urasawa c4d monster art digital illustrator illustrator illustration 3d art 3d digital art
Download color palette

Art directed styleframe for my school project, show promo for Naoki Urasawa's Monster (2004).
⁎˚✧follow me on instagram!!

hellosongbom
hellosongbom

More by hellosongbom

View profile
    • Like