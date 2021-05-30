hellosongbom

Eisler Memorial Hospital 1

Eisler Memorial Hospital 1 naoki urasawa monster c4d art direction anime art design 3d art 3d digital art
Art directed styleframe for my school project, show promo for Naoki Urasawa's Monster (2004).
Posted on May 30, 2021
