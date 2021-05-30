Watch Interface Student Dashboard

A Student Dashboard App Design for a watch interface. A watch is a glanceable interface: interactions are generally just a few seconds.

watch: 272 px (1") w × 340 px (1") h

This is a common task that I chose for different sizes of screens. It is a dashboard design for a student interface. The other screen is the calendar wherein the student can see all their deadlines or events.

