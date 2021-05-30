Miron Mrozinski

Okiem drona - Logo Design

Okiem drona - Logo Design
Logo Design for professional drone filming company.

("Okiem Drona" means "Drone's Eye View")

Hope you like it! 🥰

Posted on May 30, 2021
