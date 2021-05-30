Vieri Agustian

Food King Logo

Vieri Agustian
Vieri Agustian
  • Save
Food King Logo
Download color palette

Logo design of fork with king crown in square concept. Suitable for restaurant, cafe, etc.

https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=493104

Vieri Agustian
Vieri Agustian

More by Vieri Agustian

View profile
    • Like