Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
hellosongbom

Johan Liebert

hellosongbom
hellosongbom
  • Save
Johan Liebert art direction c4d johan liebert anime monster naoki urasawa cinema4d 3d art 3d illustrator art illustration digital art
Download color palette

Art directed styleframe for my school project, show promo for Naoki Urasawa's Monster (2004).
⁎˚✧follow me on instagram!!

hellosongbom
hellosongbom

More by hellosongbom

View profile
    • Like