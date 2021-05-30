Sara Brownsword

Octo Friends #21 - Electronica Massiva

Octo Friends #21 - Electronica Massiva
Cover art for artist Electronica Massiva, for the label Octo Records.

Maintaining the visual that gives a "face" to electronica massiva on soundcloud, I used a buddha statue as reference, giving it a octo-colourfull touch.

Music set: https://soundcloud.com/octorecords/octo-records-mix-eletronica-massiva

Posted on May 30, 2021
